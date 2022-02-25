You can expect temperatures to climb into the upper 20s and low 30s this afternoon.

It’ll still feel a bit colder as winds remain out of the north and west at 5-10 mph, producing sub zero wind chills this morning and low to mid 20s later.

Tonight, there could be a few clouds moving through at times, but otherwise we’ll be clear. That will allow temperatures to dip back to around 10° for another very cold night.

Saturday’s highs should make it into the low 40s, Sunday, we’ll warm into the mid 50s. And highs will be back into the 60s by the middle of next week with partly cloudy weather and dry conditions expected.