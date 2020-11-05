Winds pick up over the next few days as warmer temperatures continue

What We’re Tracking:

Above average warmth through the weekend

Rain chance Monday night

Cooler late next week

We’ll stay clear tonight as temperatures drop into the mid 40s. Winds will pick up for Friday up to 20 mph from the south helping us warm up into the middle to upper 70s and plenty of sunshine.

The weekend looks to be a nice one with temperatures continuing in the 70s. Saturday will be partly cloudy with that cloud cover continuing to build in on Sunday. Winds will be sustained from the south at 20-30 mph ahead of our next cold front. Wind gusts could be up to 45 mph.

We should get a storm system to move through and bring us a powerful cold front early next week. We should still have fairly warm weather in place for most of the day Monday before much cooler northwest wind blows in along with a good chance for rain by late Monday and into Tuesday.

Rain becomes likely Monday evening as the cold front pushes through. Showers, and maybe a couple thunderstorms, will be possible overnight. A chilly rain is expected through the first half of the day on Tuesday before it begins to taper off in the afternoon. Highs by then, will only be in the 40s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

