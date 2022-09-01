What We’re Tracking:

Warm end to the week

Isolated rain possible tomorrow night

Sunny and warm Labor Day weekend

Overnight lows should dip into the mid 60s as we close out the week with slightly more humidity in place. Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s again. Humidity looks to remain on the lower side with winds staying light so it shouldn’t feel much hotter than the air temperatures.

There is a slight chance for a few isolated showers and storms late Friday into very early Saturday. Most will miss out on the rain and we all clear back out by daybreak with dry conditions for the rest of the day.

Highs will drop closer to average for the holiday weekend with plenty of sunshine and upper 80s expected. Overall, it looks like a great forecast for any “end of summer” activities you may have planned!

Heading into early next week we continue to hold on to mostly dry conditions and temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s as our relatively quiet weather pattern persists.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller