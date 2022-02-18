If you remained dry, or saw very little snow yesterday, you could warm into the mid to upper 50s! If you received heavy snow yesterday, highs look to remain stuck in the upper 30s and low 40s.

We’ll have a lot of sunshine, though, and a return of the southwesterly wind that could be a bit breezy through the afternoon.

Tonight, we’ll drop into the teens and low 20s area wide under mostly clear skies as our winds shift back towards the north during the overnight hours.

That northerly breeze will keep temperatures on Saturday in the upper 30s and low 40s, but after that, we see a surge in temperatures for Sunday. Widespread 60s are expected to close out the weekend.