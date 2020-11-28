Warmer temperatures expected today with cooler air on the way

What We’re Tracking:

Patchy early am fog

Warmer this afternoon

Cooler next week

After a foggy start to the day today temperatures will quickly warm up from the lower 30s to the upper 50s by late afternoon. Mostly sunny skies are expected throughout the day leading to a great first half of the weekend.

A calm breeze out of the south will eventually usher in partly cloudy skies as we head into the evening hours tonight. Overnight lows this evening will drop into the mid 30s for tomorrow morning.

Cooler air builds in Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 40s and scattered clouds. A breezy day can be expected as well with northerly winds of 15-25 mph and gusts of up to 35 mph possible.

However, it gets even colder with highs in the upper 30s on Monday and morning temperatures in the lower 20s for both Monday and Tuesday mornings.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush