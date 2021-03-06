Warmer temperatures expected today with mostly sunny skies

What We’re Tracking:

Pleasant day ahead

Sunshine for the weekend

Rain chances later next week

After some patchy fog this morning temperatures will warm up nicely into the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies throughout the day. A slight breeze out of the south will be present with elevated fire danger across the region as well. Overnight temperatures will cool back down to the lower 40s by tomorrow morning.

Sunny skies are expected to remain through Sunday with temperatures warming up slightly into the lower 70s. Elevated fire concerns will also persist through the day as we keep an eye on much breezier conditions. Winds will increase to 15-20 mph by the afternoon with gusts of up to 30 mph possible.

Looking to next week, temperatures will hover around the lower 70s through at least midweek with breezy conditions expected each day. Our next system moves through midweek, bringing our next best chance at seeing some rain, and even the possibility of some thunderstorms. We’ll cool down a bit behind that for Thursday and Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

