The cold weather sticks around for a bit longer into Tuesday. Highs could reach close to the freezing mark on Tuesday, but may not crack above it until at least Wednesday.

Chances for precipitation are fairly limited for the entire week – our best odds may not pop up until at least the first part of next week.

We’re expecting a big warm-up heading toward the weekend, too. Highs by Thursday should make it into the middle 40s. By the time we get to Saturday, we should be able to climb into the 50s, possibly even warmer by the start of next week.