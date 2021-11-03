Warmer temperatures on the way over the next few days

Today, we may still be struggling with the cloud cover at times, but there should be a few peeks of sunshine, too. We’ll have slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s across the region.

Skies should slowly clear out overnight, and that will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 20s and low 30s by early Thursday morning.

Temperatures will be largely in the 50s Thursday and Friday. However, by the weekend, we could see highs back up into the 60s with the return of a light southerly breeze and sunshine.