What We’re Tracking:

Another cold front moves through

Warmer by this weekend

Slight chance for rain by early next week

Wind speeds will increase tonight between 10-20mph with gusts up to 25mph as a cold front advances through. It will continue to be breezy through the morning hours, but will be out of the north this time. Temperatures behind the front will tumble back into the lower 10s and single digits, again tonight and into tomorrow morning. We will be feeling like the 10s and 20s tomorrow as highs to close out the week will only be in the upper 30s.

By the time we get to Saturday, we should be able to climb into the 50s, possibly even warmer by the start of next week. To get the warmer temperatures, though, it’s going to start getting windy. By Saturday, our southwest winds will pick up to around 10-20mph with stronger gusts around 30mph. Sunday, we’ll catch a break for a gorgeous end to the weekend, but by Monday wind gusts will return with highs climbing into the upper 50s to near 60°!

We remain dry for the majority of the next seven days, but there are some indications that we could see our next storm system by Monday night or Tuesday morning, with a slightly better chance for rain possibly by Wednesday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller