Warmer temperatures slowly return by early in the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Very cold air through early Friday

Warming back up this weekend

Mild weather next week

Partly to mostly cloudy weather tonight as areas of mid- and high-level clouds drift by. Temperatures will still be cold with many areas having some snow still on the ground. Lows will dip into the single digits tonight with wind chills as low as -5°.

We start to warm things back up by Friday with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s and a little bit more sunshine. Once the weekend rolls around, we could see afternoon highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s for Saturday! A pleasant start to the weekend before another cold front arrives by Sunday. This time around we only look to drop into the 30s.

Mild weather then builds in for the start of next work week. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s with sunny to partly cloudy weather. Overall, a fairly dry weather pattern for the week ahead.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller