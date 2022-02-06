What We’re Tracking:

Northerly breeze today

Warming trend continues

Dry conditions remain

A weak cold front will move through the area today bringing a northerly breeze and a few more clouds. Winds may gust up to 20 mph but overall should be much calmer than what we saw yesterday. Highs for the afternoon will top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s making for a very pleasant day.

Once most of the snow melts, we should start to warm up even more into the lower 50s for Monday. Tuesday the warming trend continues with upper 50s expected as southerly winds move in to help fuel in the warmer air. Temperatures will be about 15 degrees above averages for this time of year.

For the second half of the week sunshine will continue to dominate with temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. Some lower 60s appear to be possible as well; dry conditions look to remain for the foreseeable future.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush