Warmer these next few days

Sunshine continues Friday

Warmer Saturday

Rain likely Sunday throughout the day

Sunshine will stay with us through Friday as temperatures warm up into the lower to middle 40s.

Saturday looks mostly dry with a few clouds trying to filter in. We continue to warm-up though with afternoon highs in the lower 50s. Winds will increase along with clouds during the late afternoon hours ahead of our next chance at some precipitation.

Rain chances really start to increase heading into Sunday with periods of off-and-on rain throughout the day. Temperatures will stay in the middle 40s Sunday afternoon.

By Monday morning rain will move eastward and we should remain mostly dry for the later part of the day Monday with afternoon highs returning to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

There is a slight chance for a second wave of the system from Sunday to move through on Tuesday. It doesn’t look to amount to much but a wintry mix is possible. Nothing is for sure yet on this one but we will continue to track it as we get closer.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller



