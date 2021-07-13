Warmer through midweek before storm chances return

After a cooler start to the week, southerly breezes will kick back in and highs will return to the 90s by midweek.

A gradual increase in humidity along with sunny weather will make the middle of the week feel quite a bit warmer, as well. Highs today and tomorrow will be able to reach the lower to middle 90s.

Tonight, we’ll see a few more clouds work their way in, and by Wednesday we can expect a mix of sun and clouds. More clouds work their way in late in the day ahead of our next rain chance.

Rain and storm chances begin to increase with the first round arriving late Wednesday night into early Thursday with periods of showers or storms lingering around the area all the way through the weekend.