We should warm up today by about 10-15° as afternoon highs could make it into the upper 40s and lower 50s with plenty of sunshine.

Friday looks to be fairly pleasant in terms of temperatures with highs yet again in the lower 50s, but we start to see the cloud cover filter right back in before our next cold front moves through the area and breezy southerly winds.

There’s a very slight chance we could see a few rain showers late Friday night, but it’s not looking very promising.