Warmer Thursday with spotty showers

What We’re Tracking:

Warming trend begins Thursday

Mild this weekend

Showers possible early next week

Thursday will be warmer than today with highs in the upper 40s. Cloud coverage should increase throughout the day, and a few spotty showers are possible during the afternoon.

The warming trend continues on Friday with highs returning to the 50s under a partly cloudy sky. This weekend looks to be even nicer with highs in the 60s.

Slightly cooler temperatures may arrive early next week with highs back in the 50s. There could also be a few showers next Monday and Tuesday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com