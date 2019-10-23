Warmer today, but prepare for colder conditions Thursday

Wind was problematic Monday with gusts of 25-40mph. It continued to a lesser extent Tuesday with wind of 15-25mph. Temperatures have been chilly, but that should be expected for late October.

High pressure made it nice and sunny yesterday. The clear sky may get lost from time to time as we are about to see more cloudiness over the next day or two.

Afternoon temps have a chance to hit 70 degrees. If you don’t hit that mark where you are, it may be months before we get that chance again. It becomes very difficult to have anything over 65 from November 1st to March 1st.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 67-71

Wind: SW 12-22

Temperatures will drop sharply with the passage of a strong cold front by early Thursday. Thursday should be very chilly with isolated rain showers and highs only in the mid to upper 40s. Much of the rain may stay south toward Wichita and Chanute.

Frost is likely across northeast Kansas early Friday morning with a clear sky and light wind. Numbers begin to increase Friday and Saturday. Saturday may be mostly cloudy with shower chances by evening. Expect mostly sunny and mild conditions Sunday.

It likely turns much colder by next Wednesday. Thursday (Halloween morning) might even start with brief, wet snow or some rain/snow mix. It looks partly cloudy toward early evening as temps drop from near 42 to 37. Kids will definitely need warm clothing under their costumes.

This could be the warmest day we get for quite some time…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



