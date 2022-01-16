Warmer today with mostly sunny skies – much cooler for the Chiefs game

What We’re Tracking:

Plenty of sunshine today

Warmer through midweek

Another cold front

Highs today will rebound rather quickly with upper 30s and lower 40s expected across the region. Mostly sunny skies will be present with a light breeze out of the northwest. Wind chills will hold us back a little bit with sunshine helping to further melt the snow on the ground through this afternoon.

For the Chiefs game this evening you can expect some very cool temperatures with mostly clear skies. Tailgaters can plan on dry conditions with lower 30s throughout the game. A light breeze will remain in place though so plan on even colder wind chill values outside Arrowhead. Be sure to bundle up!

Looking ahead to next week, we see another warm-up in store. Afternoon highs for Monday will try and make a run for 50° with mostly sunny skies. By the time Tuesday rolls around, temperatures should climb into the middle to upper 50s! Any leftover snow should be long gone by then.

Another front may move in by Wednesday and it may do so quietly not providing much precipitation. Temperatures will drop quite a bit into the 20s and 30s for afternoon highs during the second half of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush