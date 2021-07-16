Warmer today with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies expected

What We’re Tracking:

Cloudy today, warm

Isolated showers through weekend

Below average temperatures ahead

After some early morning fog, partly cloudy and warmer weather will return today with afternoon highs reaching the middle 80s across the region. A slight breeze from the north will be present with cloud cover slowly beginning to decrease later today. An isolated shower or rumble of thunder can also not be entirely ruled out this afternoon.

For tonight, you can expect a mostly clear evening with overnight lows back into the upper 60s. Conditions will stay dry through the night, however, an unsettled weather pattern will take us into the weekend with a handful of off and on rain showers. These chances of rain remain on the lower side so there should be plenty of dry spells for activities this weekend. Highs for Saturday and Sunday will be in the middle 80s.

While temperatures will be near average to slightly below average, we don’t see any sign of an intense round of heat building in for at least the next week ahead of us. In fact, the start of next week should be clearer, drier and a little bit below average with highs in the middle 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

