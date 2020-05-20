Warmer weather ahead with rain, storm chances

What We’re Tracking:

Becoming warmer and more humid toward the weekend

Occasional rain Thursday night through Memorial Day

Stronger storms possible Friday and Saturday

The long stretch of cool to mild weather will come to an end as warmer weather spreads in over the next several days. Lows tonight will still be mild in the upper 50s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and light southeast wind at 5-10mph.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and a little warmer. Temperatures should climb into the middle to upper 70s with southeast breezes 5-15mph. Although mostly cloudy, only a few daytime showers will be expected–mainly late in the day.

Storms become more likely later Thursday night into early Friday and then again Friday evening. Some of the storms could be stronger late Friday as temperatures climb to near 80° with higher humidity in place, as well. Saturday may hold the greatest risk of severe weather, but not necessarily the most widespread rain chance. While the storms look to be hit-or-miss, individual storms could be intense late Saturday into early Saturday night. Additional rounds of showers and storms with locally heavy rain on Sunday and Memorial Day Monday, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

