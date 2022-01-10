Warmer weather and sunshine for the middle of the week

What We’re Tracking:

Clear sky tonight

Nice warm up this week

Next cold front on Friday

Tonight, mostly clear skies will be present with just a few passing clouds overhead. Winds will remain fairly light making for an overall pleasant but cool evening. Overnight temperatures will be on the chilly side, dropping into the lower to middle 20s.

From Tuesday through the end of the week, we’re generally watching a nice warm-up with our upper air patterns keeping things mostly quiet as a ridge of high pressure settles over the region. Highs will rebound into the middle to upper 50s for above average temperatures with sunshine through at least Thursday.

A cold front is then expected to move through on Friday bringing a slight chance for rain back into the forecast as well as cooler weather. Highs over the weekend will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller