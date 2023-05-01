What We’re Tracking

Another clear, cool night

Gradual warming trend

Rain chances late week

A little chilly overnight as temperatures dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s once again. After that chill in the air, lots of sunshine will be in place again Tuesday & Wednesday. Our wind will finally start to back off a bit, as well Highs will warm into the upper 60s and middle 70s.

By the end of the work week our weather pattern will become a bit more active bringing a few chances for rain and thunderstorms. The most likely window of time may be Thursday into Thursday night as a low pressure tracks across the state. However, in between the clouds and showers we should have some warmer temperatures by the end of the week.

Temperatures should climb well into the 80s for a very warm Saturday and quite warm for Sunday, as well. We’ll keep an eye out for another system that could trigger a few storms by late Sunday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller