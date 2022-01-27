What We’re Tracking:

Clouds, few flurries overnight

Warmer weekend ahead

Storm system, cold weather next week

Another round of cloud cover will push through the region overnight and into early Friday morning. A few renegade flurries will be possible during the night, but most areas will likely stay dry. Temperatures dip to near 20° by morning.

Highs on Friday will be a touch cooler with highs in the upper 30s east to middle 40s west. Clouds in the first part of the day give way to afternoon sunshine. Light northerly breezes through the day, as well.

We’ll wrap up the month of January with warmer weather over the weekend and into early next week. Temperatures in the 50s for both Saturday and Sunday before highs in the lower 60s for the start of next week. However, we’re eyeing a stronger push of cold air and possibly some wintry weather for the middle of next week. Temperatures are likely to plummet by Wednesday along with areas of winter mix late Tuesday into Wednesday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller