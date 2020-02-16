Warmer weather continue through Sunday

What We’re Tracking:

Warm still Sunday

Chance for showers Monday into Tuesday

Dry and seasonable for the rest of the week

We started the day off with cloud cover and we were able to clear out from it. Unfortunately we’ll see clouds increase back tonight as temperatures stay mild only dropping down into the 30s which was our afternoon high on Friday.

These cooler northerly breezes won’t stick around for too long for by Sunday we’ll even top out in the low-mid 50s as more warming takes place ahead of a stronger system.

We’ll even see temperatures on Monday in the 50s again before a cold front swings through. That’ll give us a chance for some light rain showers, but the better chance for rain looks to remain south of our area as of right now.

Behind the front, colder air sinks in, and Tuesday’s highs look to only top out in the mid-upper 30s, which, is still a lot better than the single digits and below zero wind chill values we had the other day. There’s a slight possibility to see some brief snow showers early in the morning, but otherwise we’ll stay dry through the remainder of the week as our temperatures warm back into the 40s and close to 50° through Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



