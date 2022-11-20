What We’re Tracking:

Clear, cool tonight

Pleasant through Thanksgiving

Cooler by Friday

Another clear night, but not as cold as it has been lately as we’ll only drop into the middle to upper 20s by Monday morning with light wind. We’ll continue to get even warmer for the start of the week with light wind. Highs Monday through Wednesday will top out in the middle to upper 50s. Tuesday some spots may even manage to get into the lower 60s!

The next 7 days will be mainly dry, but we are keeping an eye on a system that appears to arrive near Thanksgiving. At this point, if anything does come of it, temperatures will be warm enough that wintry precipitation doesn’t look to be an issue for us. As it stands, it doesn’t look like a very promising chance for rain anyway.

There is a chance that we see the cooler temperatures arrive the day of Thanksgiving depending on the timing of our next front. Although it may move through relatively quiet, we hold on to the cooler air heading into Black Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller