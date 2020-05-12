Warmer weather finally returns starting Wednesday, storm chances also return

What We’re Tracking:

Mainly cloud and cool tonight

Warmer temperatures with occasional thunderstorms Wednesday to Saturday

Sunny, drier and very warm through early next week

Mostly cloudy and cool tonight with temperatures falling into the upper 40s. Not a significant drop as the clouds and a continued east-southeast breeze keeps the air from cooling much during the night. A few showers possible, but not anticipating widespread rain during the night.

Mostly cloudy for much of Wednesday with a few scattered showers and storms. South wind returns and with it warmer, more humid weather. That could lead to a few storms to develop to our west and southwest, which could move here later in the evening hours. If any storms develop late in the day they could be a bit stronger.

A chance for a few storms and partly cloudy weather will be ahead of us for the rest of the week and into the upcoming weekend. Highs will climb into the 70s and lower 80s. More sunshine and even more days in the lower to middle 80s by the start of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



