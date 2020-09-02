Warmer weather for the middle of the week

What We’re Tracking:

Patchy fog this morning

Sunshine for much of the week ahead

Pleasant Friday, heating up for the weekend

We saw a lot of clearing overnight, and that helped contribute to some patchy fog development. We’ll be monitoring it through the morning, but once the sun comes up, it’ll start to burn off. That leaves us with mostly sunny skies today, and we should climb back into the middle 80s.

Humidity will stay relatively low today, but you’ll probably still notice it a bit. Another warm day on Thursday in the middle 80s, but a cold front slides through dropping temperatures for Friday into the near 80-degree range. Our humidity will be much lower after this front, making it feel very pleasant as we end out the week.

For Labor Day weekend, we’ll start off a bit hot with temperatures reaching the middle to upper 80s on both Saturday and Sunday, but a strong cold front will push through late Sunday and usher in some much cooler air for Labor Day with highs in the lower 70s. Another front comes through early Tuesday with a chance for showers and even cooler weather.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

