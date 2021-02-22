Warmer weather for Tuesday before a mid-week cold front

What We’re Tracking:

Clear, cool weather tonight

Sunny & warmer Tuesday

Cooler for the end of the week, but not like last week!

Mostly clear for tonight with temperatures dropping quickly into the 30s to an overnight low in the lower 30s for much of the area. Wind will shift to the south, but stay rather light to calm toward sunrise on Tuesday.

Tuesday showing the possibility of middle to upper 60s for central and southern counties and lower 60s north. The wind turns to the south-southwest at 10-15mph along with sunny weather. Overall, a beautiful day ahead of us on Tuesday. Of course, the big warm-up doesn’t last forever as a cold front is expected to push through mid-week, but temperatures look to drop to more seasonable levels for this time of year. Temperatures should hover in the middle to upper 40s for the second half of the week with 50s by the weekend.

Our next decent shot at precipitation looks to hold off until the last half of the weekend as colder air settles in again. We’re looking at some potential for a wintry mix and a very chilly rain. We’ll keep you posted as it gets a bit closer.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com