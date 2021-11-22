Warmer weather leading up to Thanksgiving

What We’re Tracking:

Another chilly night

Mild first half of week

Chilly Thanksgiving Day

Clear to partly cloudy with a few clouds moving in and out of the area. Overall, rather quiet for tonight with lows dipping down into the lower 30s.

Much warmer temperatures are expected for Tuesday as we will see afternoon highs climb into the lower to middle 60s across the region. Breezy conditions will move through at the same time as we hold onto those 60s through Wednesday, but the cloud cover will build in at the same time. A slight chance for rain makes its way into the area late Wednesday night with a strong cold front passing through during the evening hours.

With cooler high pressure settling in for Thursday behind that cold front, Thanksgiving looks to be a bit on the chilly side. Most of the day will be sunny, but temperatures will struggle to make it up into the lower 40s for highs. That won’t last too long as milder weather builds in for the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller