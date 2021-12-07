Warmer weather makes a return to the area

What We’re Tracking:

Continued cold through Tuesday

Clearing out for the middle of the week

Rebounding temperatures later in the week

Some clearing throughout the night will leave us clear to partly cloudy by morning with temperatures on the cold side. Lows in the lower to middle 20s early Wednesday before temperatures begin to climb back through the next few days.

By Wednesday we should be mainly cleared out and temperatures start climbing again into the 50s and even 60s by Thursday. The warm-up lingers until Friday before our next cold front moves in and we then see another cool-down in store for the upcoming weekend. Things looks to stay dry though, despite the changing temperatures.

Saturday temperatures may drop back down into the 40s, then back into the 50s with more sunshine to close out the weekend and into early next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller