Warmer weather moves in for the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Times of clouds through the weekend

Warming trend for the next couple of days

Several systems pass through, but very little moisture to work with

We’ll start off a little foggy in some places this morning. Mainly low-lying areas and near the KS/NE border. Otherwise, we will see a bit of clearing taking place today, but we’ll call it a mix of sun and clouds overall. Temperatures will be pretty pleasant, considering we’ve had a very cold week. We’ll likely top out in the lower 40s, which is just slightly above average for this time of year.

The warm-up trend doesn’t stop there as Sunday looks to be even warmer into the upper 40s and maybe even lower 50s with plenty of sunshine to wrap up the weekend! High temperatures drop off a bit on Monday, but we should still be above average in the low 40s.

We’ll have several weak systems moving through the area this week, too. Most of them should pass with little to no precipitation and just some extra cloud cover for us. On Tuesday, though, we do have a very slight chance for maybe some rain and snow showers to develop. At this time, nothing seems significant as January winds down. For those wanting more snow, we’ll see what February has to offer.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor