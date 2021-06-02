Warmer weather on the way

With partly cloudy skies today, we should be able to make it into the mid-upper 70s. It’s still possible to see an isolated shower move through this afternoon, but it’s a very slim chance.

After today, things start to dry out and and temperatures climb back into the lower to middle 80s with a lot more sunshine for the tail end of the week.

Mostly sunny and even warmer with highs in the middle to upper 80s by the weekend.

Our humidity will be increasing through the weekend, as well, and that will really make it feel like summertime!