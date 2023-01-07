What We’re Tracking:

Calm conditions for a few days

Mild temperatures next week

Another chance for rain Thursday

Tonight, partly cloudy skies can be expected with temperatures eventually dropping all the way into the middle 20s. In fact some spots may see some lower 20s to start their Sunday morning. Winds should remain relatively light.

For Sunday, afternoon highs will likely reach the upper 40s and optimistically lower 50s for a few different areas. Mostly sunny skies will return with warmer air pushing into the region. Activity should remain limited over the next few days.

Looking ahead to next week, we should see quite a bit of sunshine and more mild weather. Highs for Monday and Tuesday will get close to 50° with overnight lows near 30°. Our next best chance for rain arrives by Wednesday night and into Thursday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush