What We’re Tracking:

One last very cold night

Warmer weather ahead this week

Cool for the start of the New Year

This should be the last of this cold blast as the coldest of the air continues to retreat to the northeast of our area. The wind will relax tonight with temperatures dropping to near 10° in the middle of the night only to rise up by morning into the middle to upper 10s as a south wind begins.

Highs tomorrow will back into the upper 30s and lower 40s for a chance to thaw out a bit across the region. South wind will pick up a bit at 10-20mph, making it feel a bit cooler as we start to warm. The wind will be pretty breezy through midweek as our temperatures climb into the 50s to near 60° by Thursday.

We will be keeping an eye on the next system, which should be a rain-producer for us by the end of the week, possibly into New Year’s Eve. As of right now, it appears that the bulk of the rain will be just to our east, so a few isolated showers is about as much as we could see here in Northeast Kansas.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller