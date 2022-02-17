What We’re Tracking:

Clear and cold overnight

Sunshine for Friday

Warming up over the weekend

Mostly clear and quite cold tonight, especially over areas with fresh snow on the ground. There was quite a difference in snow totals from hefty amounts south to none to the north. With the clear sky, temperatures will range from middle 10s north to upper single digits south overnight.

It does look like we’ll start a warming trend pretty quickly after this system. Though it will be dependent on just how much snow cover you have at your location. With sunshine, temperatures will climb back into the middle 40s for many areas on Friday.

Over the weekend, even warmer weather builds in. Highs on Saturday will range from the 40s over the snow cover to 50s north. With a majority of the snow melted away by the end of the weekend, south breezes will combine with sunshine to warm us into the upper 50s by Sunday afternoon and even some lower 60s on Monday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller