Warmer weather returns, even hotter by the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Warm and breezy today

Rain chances by midweek

Even hotter by the weekend

I hope you enjoyed the nicer weather that we had for Sunday because we’ll be back in the 90s by this afternoon. A slow return of humidity will occur through the week, making it much more uncomfortable outside, too.

There’s a slight chance for some shower and storms tonight, mainly along the Kansas/Nebraska border. Otherwise, Wednesday looks to be the best chance for any showers and storms. Even if some areas do manage to receive rain this week, it will not provide much relief in terms of our heat apart from Wednesday.

Temperatures and humidity will continue to climb this week. By the time the weekend rolls around, we’ll be pushing 100° for our actual air temperatures.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com