Warmer weather returns for Monday

Mostly clear and cool tonight with temperatures dipping into the lower 30s for most of the area. The wind will relax a bit tonight with west winds dropping back to 5mph or less by late in the night.

More sunshine on tap for the start of the week. Highs will climb into the middle to upper 60s on Monday with light west winds 5-10mph. It should be a beautiful few days with highs in the lower 60s on Tuesday.

Stronger breezes return for Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s once again. We’ll keep an eye on a possible storm system for the weekend that looks to produce a chance for showers starting up late Saturday into early Sunday, then much cooler air moves in for Sunday, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

