Warmer weather returns, slight storm chance Friday evening

Tonight we will see a fair amount of clearing take place early in the night, which will allow the area to dip back into the middle to upper 30s for Friday morning as a few areas of fog develop.

We will gradually become partly cloudy on Friday as we warm all the way back into the middle 60s. Then, yet another chance for showers and a few storms briefly Friday evening. A few of the storms could become severe with hail being the main threat, but they should be moving quickly to the northeast.

By the weekend, temperatures will warm into the middle to upper 60s with sunny to partly cloudy weather. It should be a great weekend before some stronger breezes return on Monday. Those southerly breezes will send our afternoon highs into the lower 70s for Monday and possibly into Tuesday!

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

