Warmer weather spreads our way for the middle of the week

What We’re Tracking:

Warming trend through midweek

Slight chance rain/snow Thursday

Very cold next weekend

With a mostly clear sky for all but the northwestern counties, temperatures will fall into in the lower to middle 20s. There could be some areas of fog develop again over the snow-covered areas to the northwest later tonight.

For Tuesday, a southeasterly breeze at 5-10 mph and abundant sunshine with combine for temperatures to climb into the lower 50s. Even warmer weather spreads in during the middle of the week with highs on Wednesday in the middle 50s, so get out and enjoy it while you can!

By the second half of the week, a cold front comes through during the day on Thursday with falling temperatures. That system will bring a slight chance for rain or snow on Thursday as the cold air arrives. However, a second–and much stronger–cold front will rush through Saturday, bringing us the coldest air of the winter so far. Overnight lows heading into Sunday morning will be in the single digits, but wind chills will be well below zero. Highs on Sunday may struggle to even make it out of the teens.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

