Warmer weather surges in for Monday

What We’re Tracking:

Warming trend begins

Mainly dry week

Cooler for second half of week

Tonight winds will change directions to a more southerly breeze – signaling the start of an even bigger jump in temperatures. Overnight lows into Monday will be in the lower 40s but highs for the afternoon will climb into the lower 70s. That’s almost 15 degrees above average for this time of year! Some of the western counties could even see highs in the middle 70s.

Plenty of sunshine can be expected for Monday, as well as Tuesday. Afternoon highs will continue into the lower to middle 70s for another day with breezy conditions expected ahead of our next cold front.

By mid-week, our temperatures will fall back quite a bit as some cooler air makes its way back into the region. Highs will struggle to make it out of the upper 40s and lower 50s by Wednesday and Thursday. Dry conditions look to remain through at least the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller