Warmer Wednesday before another cold front moves through

What We’re Tracking:

Cool tonight

Warmer Wednesday

First frost of the season ??

Winds will start to taper off overnight as they become more northerly breezes heading into Wednesday evening. Temperatures tonight will stay on the cooler side in the low 50s and upper 40s.

We warm up a bit for Wednesday afternoon as our winds shift to the southwest briefly. That’ll allow us to warm into the mid-upper 70s if not around 80° before our next front swings through later in the evening. That should drop our temperatures back into the low 60s for the rest of the work week.

The next few nights we’ll see clear skies and calmer winds which will allow temperatures to really drop especially after our front moves through. Expect overnight lows in the low-mid 40s Thursday morning. We could even see our first frost of the season as some overnight lows in the 30s are possible as we wake up early Friday!

That front should pass dry, but we’re looking at a system moving through for the weekend. Rain chances don’t look that great, but we may get lucky and get a few showers out of it Saturday. Otherwise, the quiet and dry weather continues as we head into October.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

