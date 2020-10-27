Warmer Wednesday with a slight chance for rain into Thursday

What We’re Tracking:

Warmer Wednesday

Showers overnight into Thursday

Steadily warming through the week

We’ll hold on to some cloud cover tonight as our central and northern areas may try and clear out. Temperatures will drop down into the 20s for Wednesday morning.

Wednesday during the day will remain pretty quiet with a mix of sun and clouds. There will be a better chance for rain that will move in late and linger through midday Thursday as the upper level storm system finally moves through. This will be all rain, as our highs will be near 50°, and our lows stay above freezing Wednesday night.

Our temperatures continue warming through the end of the week and through the weekend closer to average.

Your Halloween forecast is looking spot on for this time of the year. We should have a sunny day Saturday with highs in the low 60s. Trick-or-Treaters will have clear skies over head and temperatures falling through the 50s and into the 40s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

