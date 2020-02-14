Warmer weekend ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Breezy tonight

Warmer this weekend

Chance for rain showers Monday

Clouds decided to stick around throughout the day today as many of us struggled to get out of the 20s. If you have plans this evening, it will be cold but not nearly as cold as the past 24 hours. You’ll still want to bundle up as our temperatures actually increase tonight into the upper 20s.

The pattern looks mainly dry for the weekend and for much of next week. It will warm nicely over the next few days before the next front arrives. We could get upper 40s Saturday and mid 50s Sunday with partly to mostly cloudy conditions both days.

There is a chance to be near 60 degrees Monday as clouds increase, but the risk of showers may keep us on the cooler side. The rain looks to stay mainly south and east but there is a chance for a few showers to clip the northern half of the viewing area as well. Both systems look to move through quite quickly ending just after lunch time.

The warm air doesn’t last long though as boundary will slide across northeast Kansas by Tuesday. That air will put us a little below normal for midweek with highs of 37-42 before returning to more average temperatures by the middle and later part of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez