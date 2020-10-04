Warmer, windier weather ahead of us

What We’re Tracking:

Clear, mild night

Breezy for Monday afternoon

Dry, much warmer week ahead

Mainly clear and a bit cool again tonight with temperatures dipping down into the middle to upper 40s by Monday morning. However, that cool start will give way to an overall warmer pattern ahead of us.

Monday brings a gradual warming trend to the area with temperatures in the middle to upper 70s, along with lots of sunshine. The wind will increase to 15-30mph by afternoon on Monday, as well.

Beyond that, we should be finishing out the week with 80s across the board. The warmest temperatures will likely be reached on Wednesday, with highs in the middle to upper 80s. A very stubborn upper air pattern continues to prevent any stronger systems from developing and moving into the area. This also means rain chances will not be expected for the next several days either.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com