Warmer with a few clouds for Thursday

What We’re Tracking:

Quiet weather continues

Warming up through the holiday

Still remaining dry

A relatively mild start to your Thursday with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds will be out of the South through mid-morning at 10-15 mph.

Later this afternoon we’ll continue to add to our numbers. Highs will be in the lower 60s along with a few more clouds starting to move in. Winds will gradually start to relax in the late afternoon and early evening.

The warming trend pushes into Christmas Eve. We very well could be seeing near-record warmth as we top out in the middle to upper 60s with lots of sunshine before Santa’s arrival. We’ll hold on to some sunshine during the day on Friday, but cloud cover will start to increase late Friday evening as a cold front approaches.

While colder air tries to move in for Christmas Day, it won’t be a blast of frigid air. In fact, temperatures will stay above average in the lower to middle 50s for highs on Saturday. The minor setback only lasts a day as we rebound right back into the lower 60s for Sunday. We cool back again early next week with eyes on a stronger cold front just before the new year begins.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller