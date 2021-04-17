Warmer with more sunshine Sunday

What We’re Tracking:

Clearing out tonight

Pleasant Sunday

Rain/Snow chances next week

Temperatures overnight will cool into the lower 40s with a slight breeze out of the Northwest carrying us through tomorrow.

A brief warming trend will begin with highs in the 60s both Sunday and Monday with more sunshine. Enjoy it while you can though because models continue to hint at a taste of winter returning early next week.

Our next cold front is expected to arrive Monday evening and this time there’s a chance it may bring some snowfall with it. Yes, snow. However, it’s still too early to nail down specifics. Widespread freezing temperatures will likely accompany this front.

By mid to late week the sun is expected to return briefly before more rain chances make their way back into the forecast. Temperatures will remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

