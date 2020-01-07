Warmer with stronger wind, then colder air hits just before the weekend

The quiet and unseasonably mild period continues. Since our last snow three weeks ago, we’ve had 60s at Christmas, 50s for the start of 2020 and only 5 days in the 40s or below.

Yesterday was a little cooler than the weekend. Clouds moved through during the first part of the day, before the sky became clear to partly cloudy by early to mid afternoon.

Breezes will increase today. We should have sunshine across all of northeast Kansas as an area of high pressure builds.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 51-55

Wind: SW 12-22

South breezes become even stronger Wednesday and highs might go above 55 degrees for most. Mostly sunny, mild and windy conditions will make it seem more like early March than early January.

Temperatures will lower gradually late week as a system approaches. Highs could still be in the upper 50s Thursday before struggling to reach 40 degrees Friday.

Scattered rain showers should develop by Thursday night and precipitation likely changes to rain/snow mix or wet snow for Friday. We will need to monitor Friday morning travel conditions closely.

This weekend looks somewhat decent for this time of year. Temperatures should be in the 20s at night and in the 40s by day. Sky conditions will be clear to partly cloudy.

Enjoy the warmer temperatures while you can…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

