What We’re Tracking:

Warming trend through Monday

Quick storm chance on the way

Mostly dry and warm

A comfortable and average start to your Sunday with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Some spots may see some patchy fog early on before burning off pretty quickly.

Things heat right back up for this afternoon with sunshine continuing on and highs returning to the lower 90s. Humidity will start to slowly creep back in as well heading into early next week. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s so be sure to plan on a very hot and humid close to our weekend.

Temperatures continue to climb into the middle to upper 90s by Monday afternoon with heat index values starting to feel close to 100° yet again. A front looks to move through late Monday and that may very well bring in a slight chance for rain into Tuesday. Most will stay dry through sunset with a bulk of the heavier rainfall happening just past midnight Tuesday morning. This could provide another *brief* cool down by the time we get to the middle of next week.

Behind the rain and the front, we’ll cool down just a bit with highs in the middle to upper 80s on Tuesday and humidity dropping briefly as well. The slight cool down doesn’t last long though as temperatures start to warm back up near average for the rest of next week in the lower 90s, but there are indications that another big heat wave is on the horizon beyond that.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez