Warming back up through the next several days

What We’re Tracking:

Another cool night

Warming back up

Storms later in the week

Cooler-than-average temperatures will stay with us for the rest of tonight but will soon climb back up as the week goes on with mostly sunny skies and light winds. Tonight, we get one more pleasant night before warmer temperatures return. With mostly clear skies and light winds, we’ll be able to cool down into the lower 60s.

After a cooler start to the week, southerly breezes will kick back in and highs will return to the 90s by midweek. A gradual increase in humidity along with sunny weather will make the middle of the week feel quite a bit warmer, as well.

Rain and storm chances will also increase later this week with the chance of rain arriving late Wednesday night into early Thursday with periods of showers or storms lingering around the area all the way through the weekend. There will still be many dry spells, but more unsettled overall by the end of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

