Warming trend ahead for early next week

What We’re Tracking:

Warming trend starts

Dry forecast continues

Cold for Christmas

Overnight lows are expected to drop down into the upper 20s tonight with mostly clear skies. A nice warming trend will begin on Sunday with highs already back in the lower 50s with plenty of sunshine in the forecast.

For next week, Monday & Tuesday will start off even warmer with highs near 60° before cooler air returns by Wednesday. Winds are forecast to come back into the area around the same time as well before our next cold front moves into the area.

There are now some indications that this front will move in a bit earlier in the day and could bring in a slight chance for some light snow showers on Wednesday. This is a new trend that the models are showing and we will monitor those chances within the coming days.

Christmas Sneak Peek Forecast: The chances of a white Christmas look almost non-existent this year which is unfortunate for snow lovers. It also doesn’t look to be a warm holiday either. A cold front looks to push through the area again early Wednesday that could bring in some of the coldest air of the season. It’s still a bit too early to pinpoint numbers but expect a rather chilly Christmas Eve and Christmas day!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

