Warming trend ahead for the start of Winter

What We’re Tracking:

Warming trend continues

Slight precip chance Wednesday

Cold for Christmas

A few clouds will continue to filter through the area tonight helping keep temperatures in the lower to middle 30s heading into Monday morning.

For the first day of winter, we’ll start of the season on a rather warm note with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s for Monday afternoon.

The warmth continues through Tuesday with sunshine and temperatures climbing into the lower 60s. Winds will start to pick up out of the south Tuesday before our next cold front moves in across the area.

There are now some indications that this front will move in a bit earlier in the day Wednesday and could bring in a slight chance for some light snow showers on Wednesday. This is a new trend that the models are showing and we will monitor those chances within the coming days. Otherwise expect falling temperatures throughout the day starting off in the 40s and ending in the 20s around the afternoon hours.

Christmas Forecast: The chances of a white Christmas are non-existent this year which is unfortunate for snow lovers. This year just looks to be a cold one after that front moves in on Wednesday. Expect dry conditions for Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower 30s and lower 40s respectively.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez